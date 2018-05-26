Football Talk: Rangers eye Collins, Celtic's Ayew link

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

James Collins (right) tackles Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. SNS

Steven Gerrard's mission to build from the back at Rangers is proving an arduous one.

A move for number one target Martin Skrtel is seemingly dead in the water, while a second bid for Brighton stopper Connor Goldson is reported to have been thrown out by the Seagulls.

The Light Blues look to have quickly moved down their wish list, though.

Gerrard wants to bring in an experienced head to shore up a leaky defence and is now said to have circled the name of James Collins as the man to carry out the task.

The veteran Welsh defender was released by West Ham on Friday so would be available on a free transfer.

Across Glasgow it's a case of outgoing centre-halves, rather than incoming, for Celtic.

Danish defender Erik Sviatchenko spent the second half of last season back in his homeland on loan at Midtjylland.

According to reports, the 26-year-old is now poised to make the move back to Denmark a permanent one.

Instead, the Parkhead club are apparently keen on adding to their attack, with a close friend of Swansea forward Jordan Ajew suggesting Celtic are "seriously interested" in the Ghanaian.

Meanwhile, Scotland boss Alex McLeish has called on FIFA to enforce call-ups for friendly fixtures after his squad was decimated by six drop-outs.

