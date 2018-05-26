McLeish: Scotland newcomers have 'golden incentive'

The Scotland boss has urged uncapped players to make the most of their chance.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish (left) has had to deal with a spate of call-offs. SNS

Alex McLeish has urged Scotland's new recruits to press their case and take advantage of a "golden incentive" in the upcoming friendly double header.

The Scots will play the role of warm-up opponents as World Cup-bound Peru and Mexico finalise preparations for Russia.

McLeish's men visit Peru's Estadio Nacional on May 29, before a trip to the infamous Azteca Stadium of Mexico on May 2, with both matches set to be sell-outs.

However, six call-offs have decimated a squad which was already missing a quintet of regulars from Celtic and other key performers such as Champions League finalist Andy Robertson.

Nine uncapped players have thus been drafted into a squad of 21, which has just 75 caps to its name. McLeish, though, wants fringe players to make the most of an unexpected opportunity that has come their way when they step out at formidable arenas.

"There's golden incentives for every single player who's here," he told BBC Scotland.

"They have to have that desire and a tough mentality because they're going to be running out in front of really noisy fans in colossal stadiums. That can be unnerving.

"Let's ask them to go and express themselves and really enjoy it and not be fazed at all by going into these cauldrons.

"My message to the players is, 'embrace it, enjoy it'.

"It'll be some of the greatest moments of your career and indeed your whole life."

McLeish has had mixed fortunes since returning to the national hotseat, following up a home defeat to Costa Rica by beating Hungary on the road.

The former Aberdeen centre-half remains upbeat about his charges' chances on their travels despite the issues he has had to contend with.

He added: "Why be concerned?" said the former Scotland defender.

"When you look at the squad, the players that have been picked have all been in excellent form this season.

"I know there's not a lot of them who are seasoned internationals but I don't think there's a lack of talent out there or a lack of legs.

"I've got to compliment the guys who have come out.

"They are bursting to play for Scotland and we'll try to put on a good show and make it worthwhile for the Tartan Army that's here to support us."