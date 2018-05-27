Football Talk: Rangers new Goldson bid, Ross wants McGinn

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: McGinn has been linked with Sunderland. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard may have been in Kiev watching the conclusion of current club Liverpool's season but work continues to get new additions to his Rangers squad for next term.

A defender is on the shopping list and the move to snap up Brighton's Connor Goldson is stepping up.

Gerrard isn't the only new boss looking to revamp a squad and while Jack Ross has only just signed on as Sunderland boss, he's turned his attention to John McGinn as a player to spearhead their promotion bid.

Ross' departure left St Mirren looking for a new boss as they prepare for life in the Premiership and Livingston could find themselves in the same boat. David Hopkin's future is in doubt and, with plenty of clubs linked with an approach, he's to make a decision on his future within 48 hours.

At Aberdeen, Greg Tansey has been told he can find a new club after just a year at Pittodrie, while Ryan Christie has left the club as his loan ended and says it's make or break time for him at Celtic.

The back pages