Andrew Robertson defends Liverpool keeper after errors

Scotland left-back says responsibility for defeat will be shared by whole team.

Robertson played the full 90 minutes in Kiev. PA

Scotland defender Andrew Robertson has defended Liverpool teammate Loris Karius after the goalkeeper's mistakes in the Champions League final.

The German goalkeeper made two huge errors which allowed Real to take 1-0 and 3-1 leads.

He first threw the ball onto Karim Benzema for the opener and then allowed a Gareth Bale drive to slip through his fingers.

Karius was distraught at the end, many of the Liverpool players were also in tears, but Robertson insists the responsibility will be shared by the whole team.

"We win as a team, we lose as a team. We fell short," he said.

"Of course he made mistakes. He did. But we are not blaming him. He will hold his hands up.

"He has been incredible since he go the number one jersey.

"He is young and he will learn from it. He will be a top keeper.

"We have fallen short and there are no words that we can say to Loz that will make it better for him.

"We went around him. We all gave him a hug and tried to lift him."