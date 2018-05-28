Celtic defender Sviatchenko completes Midtjylland move

Erik Sviatchenko has signed a four-year deal with the Danish champions.

Erik Sviatchenko celebrates after scoring against Rangers. SNS Group

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has made his move to FC Midtjylland permanent.

The Danish stopper joined the Hoops from Midtjylland in January 2016 but returned to his homeland for the second half of this season after dropping out of Brendan Rodgers' first-team plans.

Sviatchenko has now put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Superliga champions, who could potentially face Celtic in European competition this season.

After being brought to Celtic by compatriot Ronny Deila, Sviatchenko would go on to play a key role in the Parkhead's sides Invincibles campaign.

The 26-year-old won six trophies during his stint in Glasgow, including two Premiership titles.

A club statement read: "Everyone at Celtic would like to thank Erik for his contribution to the club's success over the past two-and-a-half years, and we wish him every success in the future with FC Midtjylland."