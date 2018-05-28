Dundee swoop to sign Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton

The 24-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Dark Blues.

Jack Hamilton has joined Dundee from Hearts. SNS

Dundee have signed goalkeeper Jack Hamilton from Hearts on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old replaces Scott Bain as an option for Neil McCann between the sticks after Bain made his move to Celtic permanent.

Hamilton turned out over 60 times for Hearts after graduating from the club's academy.

But he found opportunities hard to come by this season as Jon McLaughlin performed impressively across the campaign.

The former Scotland youth international will now vie with Elliot Parish for the number one jersey at Dens Park as he looks to return to regular first-team action.