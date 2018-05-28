Football Talk: Man Utd eye Gordon, Rangers' £3m conundrum

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Craig Gordon is reportedly on Man United's radar. SNS

A vacancy looks set to arise at Man Utd to take on duties as back-up to David de Gea and Craig Gordon is being linked with the post.

Current Red Devils number two Sergio Romero is expected to depart Old Trafford this summer in search of regular first-team football and Jose Mourinho is said to be already making plans for his replacement.

Joe Hart is linked with a shock move across the divide from Man City to take up the role.

Should City snub their rivals' interest in the England stopper, though, United are expected to turn their attention towards veteran Hoops keeper Gordon, who is also reportedly on Mourinho's shortlist.

On the incoming front at Parkhead, Brendan Rodgers is being touted to take advantage of Swansea and Stoke's relegation to the Championship.

According to reports, Celtic are interested in Swansea's Ghanaian attacker Jordan Ayew but face competition from Champions League finalists Liverpool for his signature.

Rodgers is said to also be keen on reuniting with Stoke midfielder Joe Allen after the pair worked together at Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Rangers have been told they must stump up £3m if they want to get a move for Brighton defender Connor Goldson over the line.

