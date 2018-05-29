McLeish pays tribute to 'everybody's best pal' Cooper

Alex McLeish has led the tributes following the death of former teammate Neale Cooper.

Alex McLeish (centre) celebrates winning the European Cup Winners' Cup with Eric Black (left) and Neale Cooper (right). SNS

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has led the tributes to Neale Cooper following the death of the Aberdeen great.

Cooper, 54, was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in the early hours of Sunday morning after being found injured outside his home following a fall but died on Monday afternoon.

McLeish and Cooper were integral to the revered "Gothenburg Greats" Dons side which won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983.

After hearing news of his friend and former teammate's passing, McLeish, in Lima for the friendly against Peru on Wednesday morning, said: "I've been in touch with all the Gothenburg lads, made some phone calls and done some text messages and everybody is devastated at the loss of Neale.

"An amazing character and such a talented kid.

"When I arrived at Aberdeen as a young apprentice, Neale was in the system, still at school and I couldn't believe how good he was and how good he looked on the training field for a boy of around 13 or 14.

"He went on to have a great career and was integral to Aberdeen's success.

"We have always kept in touch and anytime I was up in Aberdeen it was inevitable that we bumped into one another.

"Neale was such a popular guy that every player was a pal of his.

"You get some players that are pally with other players, some more with their pals outside the team but Neal was the best pal of everybody."

Tributes have been left at Pittodrie for Aberdeen great Neale Cooper. SNS

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.