Livingston happy to wait for David Hopkin decision

Promotion-winning manager has been linked with vacancies in Scotland and England.

David Hopkin: Manager has won back-to-back promotions. SNS Group

Livingston have given manager David Hopkin more time to decide on his future at the newly promoted club.

The former Scotland midfielder is out of contract and in demand after leading Livingston to consecutive promotions.

Hopkin has been linked with the vacant roles at Carlisle, Morton and St Mirren, but could still commit his future to the West Lothian club.

Livingston are hopeful a decision will be made before the transfer window opens on June 10 after offering Hopkin a budget to work with, but have already started to look at player recruitment ahead of their return to the top flight after a 12-year absence.

A club statement read: "We are very hopeful that David will see his future at Livingston FC.

"David has been open and honest with the board and verified that he has had other interest.

"He heads off on holiday on Wednesday and will use that time to reflect and come to a decision on his future.

"The club will continue to push on with pre-season schedule and our player recruitment with the help of the coaching staff at the club."