Andy Murray to mentor young footballers at Hibs academy

The tennis star will help potential talent make the breakthrough at Easter Road.

Murray: Grandad played for Hibs in the 1950s. ©PA

Andy Murray has been appointed as a mentor for young footballers at Hibs.

The tennis star will work with prospects at the club's academy to help develop potential talent.

Murray's agency 77 Sports Management will also represent Hibs youngsters Ryan Porteous and Fraser Murray.

The 31-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion's grandad Roy Erskine played for the club in the 1950s.

Murray said: "Ever since my grandad played for Hibs in the 1950s, my family have supported the club.

"We were impressed with the quality of the facilities and the people working there, it feels like a natural and authentic partnership.

"Football is a huge passion of mine and I'm looking forward to working with the club and with Ryan and Fraser and helping them with every aspect of their careers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787606785001-aidan-mchugh-it-s-brilliant-having-murray-as-a-mentor.jpg" />

"Hibs have a great youth set-up and with the team of people I have around me, we'll be helping them in any way we can."

Central defender Porteous is current Scotland Under 19s captain, while Murray has featured in the international squad twice.

Both have already turned out for the Hibs first team.

Leeann Dempster, chief executive at Hibs, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with a world-class sportsman like Andy and his team.

"It offers our young players a chance to learn and be inspired by an elite athlete who knows exactly what it takes to perform at the highest levels possible. It is another very exciting development for the club."

77 Sports management also represents 17-year-old Glaswegian tennis prospect Aidan McHugh and a number of other athletes.

