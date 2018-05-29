Football Talk: Celtic's McGinn move, Rangers target Rhodes

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Scotland midfielder John McGinn enjoyed an impressive campaign at Hibs. SNS

John McGinn is a man in demand.

With just over twelve months to run on his Hibs deal, the Scotland international has been touted for a move away from the capital after an impressive campaign at the heart of Neil Lennon's midfield.

Celtic have long been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, who grew up a Hoops supporter, but have reportedly only now firmed up their interest as Brendan Rodgers draws up his summer wishlist.

Sunderland and Rangers are amongst the other teams reportedly considering a move for McGinn, but Celtic have a trump card up their sleeve.

According to reports, Scott Allan, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Hibs, could be used as a makeweight should Celtic go for McGinn.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is the latest name to be linked with a move to Rangers.

The Scotland attacker has fallen out-of-favour at Hillsborough after failing to hit the net with regularity, but Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen to give Rhodes the chance to rediscover his shooting boots at Ibrox.

Elsewhere, St Mirren have reportedly approached former Stoke City boss Paul Lambert about the prospect of replacing Jack Ross as manager after his move to Sunderland.

Lambert was relieved of his duties by the Potters after their relegation to the Championship.

