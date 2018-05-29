Mulgrew hopes vegan diet extends his career until he's 40

The Scotland international has swapped meat for vegetables to prolong his playing days.

Charlie Mulgrew is in line to captain Scotland again for the upcoming friendlies. SNS

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew has said he's changed to a vegan diet over the last year in a bid to extend his playing career until he's 40.

The Blackburn Rovers skipper will likely be handed the Scotland armband again for the upcoming friendly double header with Peru and Mexico after being awarded the honour for Alex McLeish's first matches back in charge.

Mulgrew, 32, is intent on enjoying another eight years in the game and has revealed he decided to change his diet 11 months ago in an effort to prolong his playing days.

He said: "That's the figure I have got in my head. I would like to play until then, at least.

"It is something I would like to do and, the way life expectancy is going, it could definitely be something in the future for a lot of players.

"I watched a documentary on Netflix, I liked it, I did a bit of research and it (veganism) is getting bigger and bigger and it is going to be massive soon.

"Gordon Strachan took two bananas every day and that is something that sticks in my mind as well.

"He has an influence in that type of thing. He played for a long time and I had a chat with him before and he is someone I look up to.

"It is difficult at first to make different types of meals, you are used to meat and vegetables and potatoes and pasta or whatever.

"I needed to get used to cooking all different things, replacing meat with veg but once you get into it there is really nice stuff you can eat.

"My body fat has gone down and I feel fitter, I feel good.

"I am not going to start preaching about not eating meat or dairy - I could be back on the meat this time next year - but it is something I am enjoying."

Peru and Mexico face Scotland as they finalise World Cup preperations.

Mulgrew wants the Scots to play the role of kill-joys, though.

He said: "I want us to test ourselves against teams who are going to the World Cup and who will probably do well in the World Cup.

"There are top players in both teams, it is two difficult games away but we are not here to roll over and let them have a party.

"We are here to do well and get results."

