Ray McKinnon to be named new Greenock Morton manager

The former Dundee United boss is to be announced as Jim Duffy's replacement.

Ray McKinnon is to take over as Morton boss. SNS

Ray McKinnon is to be announced as Greenock Morton's new manager on Wednesday, STV Sport understands.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since parting ways with Dundee United in October after a slow start to the Tangerines' Championship campaign.

But his return to management is to be confirmed on Wednesday at a Cappielow press conference.

Morton chiefs have been searching for a new boss since Jim Duffy left the post in April after The Ton failed to achieve promotion.

Their recruitment process has now come to a close, with McKinnon the man tasked with building upon Duffy's work in the hot-seat.

McKinnon was appointed United boss in May 2016 after guiding Raith Rovers to the Championship play-offs.

The former United midfielder saw his side suffer defeat in the promotion play-off final to Hamilton Academical during his first season in charge before a spluttering start to his second campaign brought an abrupt end to his tenure at Tannadice.