Rangers chief King calls for suspension of SPFL chairman

Murdoch MacLennan has business links with Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Rangers chairman Dave King (right) speaks to director of football Mark Allen at Ibrox. SNS

Rangers chief Dave King has called for SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan to be suspended pending an investigation into a business relationship with Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

MacLennan has been appointed non-executive chairman of Independent News and Media PLC - an Irish media giant part owned by Desmond.

After being made aware of this through the media, South African-based businessman King has stated urgent action is required to uphold the integrity of the Scottish game.

A statement on Rangers' website said: "It is now imperative that we discover exactly the nature of the information supplied to the SPFL regarding this relationship.

"It is equally important that any conflicts of interest, or even the perception of such, whereby positions within the Scottish football authorities could be undermined, or abused, must be aggressively rooted out of our game.

"The SPFL, therefore, must immediately suspend its Chairman pending an independent investigation by a senior QC into the allegations and into the extent that other parties within the SPFL may have cooperated in this alleged non-disclosure.

"There is a clear prima facie case for this investigation."

The request comes just days after King demanded the suspension of SFA director Gary King after it emerged he referred to Rangers supporters as "the great unwashed" 12 years ago in a magazine article.

King continued: "Unfortunately for Scottish football, this incident immediately follows a similar call by myself for an independent non-executive director of the SFA to be suspended under similar circumstances.

"The credibility of Scottish Football in the minds of supporters and sponsors is at stake and urgent action is required."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.