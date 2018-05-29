SPFL dismiss King's call for chairman to be suspended

No investigation is to take place into Murdoch MacLennan's business links to Celtic.

Murdoch MacLennan is chairman of the SPFL. SNS

The SPFL have dismissed Rangers chief Dave King's demand for an investigation into their chairman Murdoch MacLennan's business links to Celtic shareholders.

Following a media report, King called for MacLennan to be suspended pending an investigation into the alleged non-disclosure of his appointment as a non-executive chairman of Independent News and Media PLC - an Irish media giant part owned by Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

But the SPFL have refuted the Rangers chairman's request, insisting that no investigation is warranted as a non-executive position on a PLC board does not create a business relationship between that individual and a minority shareholder in the company.

An SPFL spokesman said: "It's not surprising that Murdoch, having stepped down as deputy chairman of Telegraph Media Group, should be approached by other businesses in that sector.

"The members of the SPFL board were each informed of Murdoch's appointment on January 19th 2018, the same day it was publicly announced in a press release from Independent News & Media PLC.

"No director raised this issue subsequently and it was not the subject of any board discussions.

"To be definitive, a non-executive position on a PLC does not constitute a business relationship between that individual and a minority shareholder in the company and therefore no investigation is warranted."