Scotland fall to 2-0 friendly defeat against Peru

The national team lost the first of their summer tour matches in Lima.

Defeat: Scotland lost to Peru. SNS Group

Scotland have lost the first of their summer friendlies, falling to a 2-0 defeat against Peru in Lima.

Goals from Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan saw the hosts make the most of defensive lapses and win comfortably, though Scotland did hand chances to a number of players.

Alex McLeish had excused some players from the trip and saw others withdraw, leaving him with a relatively inexperienced group and he named an experimental side to start in the Estadio Nacional.

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer made his debut, as did Hibs duo Lewis Stevenson and Dylan Archer and Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell.

Up against a side that has qualified for Russia 2018 and rocketed up the FIFA rankings, Scotland played a disciplined game, looking to contain a team aiming for a good send-off before the finals, and competed well in the early exchanges.

Chances for the Scots were limited but the hosts also found it difficult to get through the back line before they were handed a chance from the spot after 36 minutes.

Jordan Archer came off his line to challenge for the ball but collided with Charlie Mulgrew, allowing a Peru shot that hit Scott McKenna's hand.

Christian Cueva took penalty duties and drilled his shot low to Archer's right to put Peru ahead.

The hosts couldn't add to their lead before half-time but got their second moments after the restart. An attack down the left allowed two chances to cross and the second found Jefferson Farfan whose close-range shot squirmed under Archer and over the line.

With a two-goal cushion, Peru held possession and both sides soon rang the changes.

Callum Paterson, Oliver McBurnie, Lewis Morgan, Chris Cadden and Graeme Shinnie were all handed opportunities to impress by McLeish but the changes couldn't affect the flow of the game. Peru remained comfortable and Scotland fell to defeat in the first of their summer tests.