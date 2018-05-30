McLeish: First goal was killer for Scotland in Lima

The national team boss said he could find things to be pleased about in the 2-0 defeat.

Satisfied: McLeish took positives from the match. SNS Group

Alex McLeish said he was pleased with Scotland's overall display in their 2-0 friendly defeat to Peru but that the opening goal set the tone for the match.

The hosts, who are preparing for the World Cup in Russia, took the lead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Scott McKenna handled the ball.

Jefferson Farfan added a second just after the break but on the whole an inexperienced Scotland team contained a side ranked 11th in the world.

McLeish said: "The first goal was a big set-back.

"I felt we contained Peru very well, they are a good team, technically good, very strong, quick.

"It was very disappointing to lose the goal at the moment we lost it, just before half-time.

"It was really a basic ball over the top and normally it should be easy for the defender, but we didn't deal with it well. But overall I was happy with the team's display.

"I thought the defenders were very strong, very organised, didn't make it easy for Peru.

"The second half, after the early goal, it gave them some more confidence to show their skills and at that moment in the game it was a bit difficult.

"We got over it and made a couple of chances in the end, but never really threatened the goal. But maybe if we did other things we could maybe have had a goal out of the game."