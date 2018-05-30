Football Talk: Celtic's Edouard sweat, Pena enters rehab

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Odsonne Edouard celebrates after scoring for Celtic against Rangers. SNS

Celtic's pursuit of Odsonne Edouard is apparently under threat.

Brendan Rodgers wants to keep the French hitman for good after an impressive loan stint in Glasgow, and Celtic have the first option to sign the 20-year-old for a reputed club-record £10m fee.

But Edouard has now reportedly received an approach from a mystery foreign club, leaving the Hoops to sweat over whether the move will eventually come to fruition.

Hibs have been battling to resign a loan star of their own as Neil Lennon chases the permanent signature of Florian Kamberi.

The Easter Road outfit have now been handed a boost in their bid to tie down the Swiss forward as Jack Ross' Sunderland have been priced out of a move, say reports.

Elsewhere, troubled Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena has checked himself into rehab, according to reports in his native Mexico.

The 28-year-old is said to have admitted himself into a rehabilitation centre run by legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez in a bid to overcome his problems.

