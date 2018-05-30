Hearts sign goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal on three-year deal

The Czech stopper will join up with Craig Levein's side for the 2018/19 campaign.

Hearts have made their seventh signing of the summer. SNS Group

Hearts have signed Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped once by his country at senior level, has agreed to join the Jam Tarts after his contract with FC Zlin expired.

Zlamal will vie for the number one jersey at Tynecastle next campaign, with it's current occupant Jon McLaughlin expected to depart this summer after a season in the capital.

Former Bari and Udinese stopper Zlamal is the seventh new arrival at Hearts this summer as manager Craig Levein overhauls his squad.

Steven MacLean, Uche Ikpeazu, Olly Lee, Jake Mulraney, Bobby Burns and Ben Garuccio have already signed on the dotted line with Hearts ahead of next season.