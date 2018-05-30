Dundee confirm Dens Park name change for next two seasons

The Dark Blues' stadium is to be renamed the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

Dundee have renamed their stadium the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park for the next two seasons.

The move comes after a six-figure investment from the Tayside company who have been a long-term partner of the Dark Blues.

Dundee are planning to move to a new home at a site near Campeltown Park for the 2020/21 season.

Managing Director John Nelms said: "We are always looking for new unique revenue streams and this is a fantastic opportunity for the club and it makes it even better that it is with Richard and Kilmac who are and have been lifelong supporters of the club."

