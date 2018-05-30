Rangers chairman King refuses to accept SPFL's stance

The Light Blues chief has said Murdoch MacLennan is 'not fit for purpose'.

Dave King has hit back at the SPFL's statement. SNS

Rangers chief Dave King has refused to accept the SPFL's stance on their chairman's suitability to the role.

On Tuesday, King called for Murdoch MacLennan to be suspended after it emerged the SPFL chairman had been appointed to a non-executive position with Independent News and Media PLC - an Irish media giant part-owned by Celtic shareholders Dermot Desmond and Denis O'Brien.

His request was rebutted by the SPFL, however, who insisted that MacLennan's joint roles created no conflict of interest.

King, though, has rejected that assertion, with the Ibrox chairman insisting the SPFL board was never made aware of the conflict of interest he deems to be at play.

The South Africa-based businessman said: "Any organisation that has behaved properly would welcome an independent and transparent review.

"The SPFL's response does not even attempt to answer why there was non-disclosure of the conflict that immediately arose when the SPFL chairman accepted this appointment.

"SPFL board members were informed that their chairman was taking up a non-executive directorship with another business but they were not told there was a conflict of interest due to common shareholders with significant influence within that company and Celtic FC.

"We need to be told if the SPFL chairman chose not to disclose the conflict. If it transpires that he did in fact make the required disclosure then to whom did he address this and why did that person not relay this critical information to SPFL board members?

"The existence of this conflict means that the SPFL chairman must recuse himself from much of the business of the SPFL going forward thereby rendering his present position as being not fit for purpose.

"The SPFL's rather hurried and inadequate response merely reinforces my personal view that good governance is not a priority for the SPFL executive. These questions must be addressed immediately if confidence is to be restored in the SPFL executive and its chairman."

