Football Talk: Alves exit link, Rangers eye Blues' talent

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Exit: Alves could head home. SNS Group

He may be eyeing a trip to Russia and the magic of the World Cup next month but Bruno Alves' long-term future is in the news again.

The Portuguese defender still has a year left on his contract with Rangers but it's emerged that Vitoria Guimaraes are keen to take him back to his homeland if they can get the finances right.

Alves isn't the only Ibrox player being linked with an exit. Michael O'Halloran has been out in the cold for a while and Motherwell are keen to sign him, with his former club St Johnstone also interested. There is news on a potential incoming player with Steven Gerrard apparently considering Everton midfielder Alex Denny as a new recruit.

One Premiership club has made a signing, with Livingston snapping up Craig Sibbald as they prepare for life in the top flight.

And elsewhere, Scotland defeated France in the Toulon Tournament on Wednesday evening with Oliver Burke starring, while the SPFL have revealed their goal and save of the season.

Top stories

The back pages