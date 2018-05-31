Stevenson and Phillips withdraw from Scotland squad

Ahead of Scotland's clash with Mexico, Alex McLeish's squad is reduced to 19 players.

Lewis Stevenson made his international debut against Peru. sns group

Lewis Stevenson and Matt Phillips have withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of Sunday's friendly against Mexico.

Alex McLeish expected their departures as assistant James McFadden said the players have prior engagements that they were aware of.

The pair both started Tuesday night's 2-0 friendly defeat by Peru with Hibs left-back Stevenson making his international debut.

The withdrawal reduces the squad to 19 players, however as the move was already anticipated, assistant coach James McFadden said McLeish had already planned to utilise his squad.

He said: "They are away and it was always going to be the intention. It is nothing to do with injuries.

"I think Matt is best man at a wedding on Saturday and he made us aware of it.

"It was never an option to pull out of the trip, he always wanted to play and I think if the manager had told him he wanted him to stay I think he would have done, he is keen to be involved.

"Lewis had a holiday booked and because of the little time he will have before he goes back, it was the same; come and play the first game and you can go and have your holiday.

"Obviously Lewis didn't envisage being in the squad so he booked his holiday.

"I am sure again, he would have given it up to play in the second game but the advice was always that we had to freshen it up for that game anyway so it gives us the chance to look at other players."