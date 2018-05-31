David Hopkin leaves position as Livingston manager

The manager has left the Tony Macaroni Arena following promotion to the Premiership.

Exit: Hopkin has left Livingston. SNS Group

Livingston have announced that manager David Hopkin has left the club following their promotion to the Premiership.

Hopkin's contract at the Tony Macaroni Arena had expired after the play-off win that secured their place in the top-flight and though Livingston had offered him a new deal and budget assurances for next season, he has decided to move on.

In a statement, a club spokesperson said: "Livingston FC, after a discussion with David Hopkin, has this morning accepted that he will not be renewing his contract as the club's manager.

"David is aware of the speculation around other positions, and although he has been open and transparent and not accepted any other role at this time, he feels that the longer this continues the more it will undermine the success that he and the coaching staff have achieved.

"His decision is not the consequence of an unacceptable offer or budget, but is based purely on personal circumstances. Which we fully respect and acknowledge.

"The club has been assessing other candidates in the knowledge that David would potentially move on, and will take time to consider these options."

The 47-year-old has been linked with vacancies elsewhere, with Shrewsbury Town thought to be keen on his services.

The news comes as a blow to Livingston as they prepare for the challenge of the Premiership after back-to-back promotions.

Hopkin had been appointed manager in December 2015, having previously been assistant to Mark Burchill, but couldn't avoid relegation to League One. He then turned things around to win the league in 2016-17 and achieved remarkable success in the Championship, finishing second and then successfully winning the play-offs.