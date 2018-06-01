Neale Cooper night of celebration to be held at Pittodrie

The Dons legend passed away on Monday afternoon after he fell in a stairwell in Aberdeen.

Neale Cooper won the Cup Winners Cup with Aberdeen in 1983. SNS

A night of celebration is to be held at Pittodrie to honour the life of Aberdeen Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper.

Thousands are expected to attend the event which will take place at the ground on the evening of Friday the 8th of June.

Tributes have been flooding in from around the world for the 54 -year-old, who passed away on Monday.

He was part of the legendary Aberdeen side that beat Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners Cup in 1983.

The Spanish giants have written to the Dons to express their 'deepest condolences'.

Cooper also won two league titles, four Scottish Cups, a League Cup, and the Super Cup in his time at Aberdeen.

The club on their official website said: "The family would like to express their gratitude to Police Scotland, the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary paramedics, A&E and ICU departments who cared for Neale in his final hours, and the media for respecting their privacy.

"Neale will have a private family funeral and there will be a public memorial event at Aberdeen Football Club.

"The family would like to thank Aberdeen Football Club for organising the public memorial event and for the support they have shown.

"The family are also very touched and grateful for the overwhelming support and thoughts of the public and fans."