  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerry Britton appointed as Partick Thistle chief executive

Euan Strathearn

Britton takes on the new role after working as the director of the Jags youth academy.

Gerry Britton has had two playing spells and a managerial stint at Thistle.
Gerry Britton has had two playing spells and a managerial stint at Thistle. sns group

Partick Thistle have appointed Gerry Britton as the club's new chief executive.

The 47-year old, who had two spells as a player with the Jags, had been working as the director of the Thistle youth academy.

Britton also had a managerial stint at Firhill and chairman David Beattie said that his strong club connections played a part in landing the role ahead of other candidates.

Beattie told the Partick Thistle website: "The Chief Executive role has taken on an even greater significance for the Club in light of recent developments.

"It is vital that we have someone who knows and understands the club and its supporters and also knows exactly what is required in the coming months.

"Following a rigorous recruitment process we believe that we have the perfect man for the job in Gerry Britton.

"We were pleased and impressed at both the number and quality of applications we received for the job, from north and south of the border, and an incredibly strong shortlist emerged.

"After a rigorous process, including an initial application, two assessment interviews, a face-to-face selection meeting with the Board's recruitment panel and then ratification by the full Board, it was clear that Gerry was the best candidate by far to take the Club forward at this crucial time.

"It's a great appointment for Thistle and all at the Club now look forward to working with Gerry in this new capacity.

"In addition to his long connection with Thistle in a number of key roles, Gerry stood out in terms of his strategic thinking and football knowledge.

"These qualities were backed up by an irrepressible passion for the club as well as a strong desire to be part of the team tasked with moving Thistle on in the coming year.

"It's a great appointment for Thistle and all at the Club now look forward to working with Gerry in this new capacity."

Britton's position as director of the Thistle Weir Academy will be filled by the current interim director, Scott Allison.

Since hanging up his boots, Britton has spent four years working for a Glasgow law firm in addition to working for the PFA and Show Racism the Red Card.

Commenting on his new role, He said: "Having been a player, coach, assistant manager, manager and academy director at the club, Partick Thistle means a huge amount to me and has played a massive part in my life.

"To say I am happy to be taking over as the new chief executive is an understatement.

"I have always been proud to be part of this Club and, even at this testing time, there is nowhere else I would rather be than Firhill.

"I am up for the challenge and pleased to be able to use my skills in business and football to help the club I love.

"I am up for the challenge and pleased to be able to use my skills in business and football to help the club I love. The hard work has already started and will continue at pace over the coming year.

"The disappointment at how last season finished has now been replaced by a determination to bounce back and an excitement around what is now in front of us. There are challenges ahead but I cannot wait to get started."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.