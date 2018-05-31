Rangers fine Miller and Wallace over Hampden bust-up

Senior Ibrox duo disciplined for a dressing-room row with Graeme Murty.

Fined: Rangers took action against duo. SNS Group

Rangers have fined club captain Lee Wallace the maximum four weeks' wages after a dressing-room bust-up with former manager Graeme Murty, STV can reveal.

Veteran striker Kenny Miller, 38, has also been dealt a financial punishment, which is believed to be less severe.

The club took action after Wallace, 30, vented his anger at Murty following the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic in April, with team-mate Miller also heavily critical.

The Rangers hierarchy felt that the pair crossed a line and, after talks with managing director Stewart Robertson and human resources staff, both players were suspended on full pay and told to stay away.

STV understands Wallace's suspension from the club has now been lifted.

It's believed that Rangers spoke to some of the players who witnessed the incident as part of their investigation.

Miller's suspension meant his Rangers career was all but over with his contract expiring at the end of the season, while Wallace, who has a deal running until summer 2019, finds his long-term future in doubt.

Both players could appeal their fine by one of three ways - to the club, the SPFL or the SFA.



Or Miller and Wallace could bypass the footballing authorities and take Rangers to an employment tribunal, which would put the club's entire investigation under the microscope.

Miller, who had scored against Dundee on his return to the first team a week earlier, was an unnamed substitute for the Celtic defeat, while Wallace has been a long-term absentee through injury.

It comes on the eve of new manager Steven Gerrard's first official day in the Rangers hot seat.

The former Liverpool midfielder is not expected to be in Glasgow on Friday and will instead be out of the country on transfer business.

Rangers players will return for pre-season training on June 15.