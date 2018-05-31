Jack Ross looks to Scotland to bolster Sunderland squad

Former St Mirren manager unveiled at the Stadium of Light following switch south.

On the ball: Jack Ross unveiled at Sunderland. PA

New Sunderland manager Jack Ross will look to the Scottish market as he looks to build a squad at the Stadium of Light.

Ross left St Mirren to sign a two-year deal with the recently-relegated League One side and has already started planning for next season.

At his unveiling on Thursday, the 41-year-old said he had his eye on players in the SPFL, but was keen to build a team experienced in the English lower divisions.

He said: "I think it's something that I would be keen to explore but I think I'm also conscious that I wouldn't want to make that the foundations on which I build a squad.

"That's something that you need to be careful of, coming from another country and filling the squad with players that don't understand what it takes to win the league that we now find ourselves in.

"I could probably say the same about the homegrown players that are at Sunderland at the moment, as well as finding the right mix that can win this league.

"But there are good players in Scotland. I think the game up there is a lot better than people believe it is."

The former Alloa manager transformed St Mirren from relegation battlers to title winners and said the vacant role he leaves behind is much more appealing than when he was appointed.

Ross said the club have consulted him in their search for his successor, but his opinion won't be a decisive factor.

"Yeah it has over the course of the last week and as recently as last night," Ross said.

"It won't be my opinion or my thoughts on who will get that job which will decide what the club do though.

"I think they're keen to try and continue the progression they've made in recent times.

"What I would say is that it's a job that's became a lot more attractive than it was 20 months ago when I was probably the only person that was daft enough to take it."

