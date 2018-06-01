Football Talk: Rangers eye McGeouch, Hartson Livi contender

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Dylan McGeouch made his Scotland debut in the 2-0 defeat to Peru. SNS

Steven Gerrard officially clocks on at Rangers today and he's apparently got down to business right away by identifying another transfer target.

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch's contract at Easter Road expires this summer and Gerrard is reportedly keen on pushing through a deal.

McGeouch was on the books at Ibrox as a youth player, before switching back to Celtic where he broke through to the Hoops' first team.

Last week, Neil Lennon indicated he remained hopeful of keeping his talisman in the capital after Hibs made the Scotland debutant a "very good offer" to stay.

But Rangers are now being touted to bring the 25-year-old back to Glasgow.

McGeouch's midfielder partner John McGinn has boosted morale at Hibs, though, with the former St Mirren man saying it would take a special offer for him to leave the club.

Elsewhere, Livinsgton are hunting for a new manager after David Hopkin bid farewell on Thursday.

Former Celtic forward John Hartson is a surprise front-runner having worked alongside the club's strikers over the last twelve months.

