Dons starlet McKenna determined to become Scotland mainstay

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Aberdeen centre-half said he is on a mission to become a regular for his country.

Scott McKenna earned his third Scotland cap in the 2-0 loss to Peru.
Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has said he's on a mission to become a Scotland mainstay having relished his first tastes of international football.

The 21-year-old made his Scotland debut against Costa Rica in March, and picked up his third cap in the 2-0 defeat to Peru on Wednesday morning.

Despite being a newcomer to the national side, McKenna was amongst the most experience starters in Alex McLeish's rearguard in Lima, as Jordan Archer, Stephen O'Donnell and Lewis Stevenson all made their bows.

The Dons centre-half said he's determined to build on his impressive start to Scotland duty by nailing down a regular starting-berth for his country.

Ahead of the friendly with Mexico, he said: "The last camp, I just wanted to get on the pitch but after playing the first game I got hungry for more and that's me, I want to cement a place.

"Obviously there will be boys coming back into the squad and so it is up to me to try to keep my performances to a level that is giving the manager a thought that, 'I can't drop him' or 'I want him to be playing for me'.

"I have had a taste of it and it is now up to me to keep improving, developing and giving the manager a decision to make".

McKenna picked up the SPFL goal of the season award for a stunning strike against Kilmarnock.

On Scotland duty, though, he is refining his defensive game under the watch of former Dons stopper McLeish.

He added: "He has been brilliant for me, especially in training.

"In the first camp he was giving me wee bits of advice and in this camp he showed me a video clip from it. "It wasn't a mistake or anything, it was simply a back pass.

"He asked me why I did it and I said that it had been my first game and I was being safe.

"He said, 'don't be, do what you do at your club' and has been telling me to be positive. He has that belief in me which is encouraging."

