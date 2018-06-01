Dundee swoop for defender Nathan Ralph on two-year deal

The English left-back is the fourth summer signing to arrive at Dens Park.

Nathan Ralph has played in League One and the National League. sns group

Dundee have signed defender Nathan Ralph on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old becomes Neil McCann's fourth summer signing following deals for Jack Hamilton, Kharl Madianga and Elton Ngwatala.

Ralph arrives in Tayside having left Woking at the end of the season after they were relegated from the National League.

The left-back also has experience of playing in League One with Yeovil Town.

Ralph told DeeTV: "I've heard a lot of good things about the club. I spoke to a few people as well, the likes of Roarie Deacon who said it's a good place to come, play good football and the manager will improve me.

"That's pretty much everything I was looking for.

"I know the level is better than what I have been playing at recently so I'm looking to test myself as much as possible.

"I feel like I'm good enough to play at this level. I'm excited, looking forward to it."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.