Mexico: The complete lowdown on Scotland's opponents

Scotland will bring their summer tour to a close this Sunday morning when they face Mexico at the revered Estadio Azteca.

Alex McLeish's side will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Peru earlier this week.

But they face a tough task against the World Cup-bound Mexicans, who are currently ranked 15th.

Here we run the rule over what lies in store for the Scots.

How are Mexico shaping up for the World Cup?

Mexico cruised to qualification, topping the CONCACAF group for the first time since 1997 after losing just one of their ten matches in the round-robin stage.

Since then "El Tri" have embarked on a series of friendlies against European opposition in a bid to get to grips with the style of play on the continent ahead of group fixtures against Germany and Sweden in Russia.

Wins over Bosnia and Iceland have been followed up by a defeat Croatia and a stalemate with Wales on Tuesday night.

Last year, the Mexicans reached the last four at the Confederations Cup, but suffered defeat to eventual winners Germany.

While replicating such a finish in Russia this summer seems unlikely, they will hold hope of qualifying alongside favourites Germany from a group which also contains South Korea.

Who are their star players?

Rafa Marquez holds off Hibs' Steven Fletcher in his Barcelona days. SNS

Veteran defender Rafael Marquez is in line to turn out at his fifth World Cup this summer.

Now at Atlas in his homeland, the 39-year-old has been named in the preliminary squad for the showpiece tournament, where he'll aim to build on his 143 caps to date.

Marquez's inclusion completes a turnaround for the former Barcelona defender as his international career had looked to be over when he was named in a US Treasury investigation into drug trafficking in August last year, to which he denies any wrongdoing.

Should he make the cut, Marquez will become just the fourth player to play at five World Cups.

While Marquez marshals the defence, going forward Mexico rely on the craft of LA Galaxy playmaker Giovanni Dos Santos, formerly of Barcelona, and the poaching instincts of West Ham striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.

Who's the manager?

Juan Carlos Osorio became the first Colombian to manage Mexico when he took the reigns in 2015, the latest stop-off on an eventual career in coaching.

After hanging up his boots aged 26, Osorio studied exercise science in New York at university before opening a small gym.

He would soon give up on that career path, though, and moved to Liverpool to study science and football.

The Colombian fell in love with the British game during that period. He rented a room with a family who lived across from Liverpool's Melwood training ground, and would spend his time spying on the Reds' training sessions from his window.

Osorio would return to work with New York Metrostars, before he was hired by Kevin Keegan as a fitness coach at Man City.

During his stint in Manchester, Osorio says a chat with Sir Alex Ferguson taught him the benefits of rotation, of which he has now become renowned for.

The 56-year-old would embark on a nomadic management career after leaving City which currently sees him preparing to lead Mexico at the World Cup.

What's their stadium like?

Mexico's Estadio Azteca is world-renowned. SNS

Scotland will take on Mexico at their famous home, the Estadio Azteca.

Located in the Mexico City suburb of Santa Ursula, the Azteca currently has an official capacity of 87,000.

The stadium has hosted a series of memorable sporting events since opening in 1966, and is the first stadium to have hosted two World Cup finals.

In 1970 Pele's Brazil defeated Italy 4-1 to win the World Cup at the Azteca, before Maradona's Argentina won the tournament in 1986 at Mexico's home.

The Azteca has undergone four renovations since its initial opening in a bid to keep up with modern arenas.

Remember Scotland at Mexico 1986?

While Scotland haven't ever faced Mexico, they have previously visited the country for the small matter of a World Cup.

Led by Alex Ferguson, the Scots headed to Central America still in shock after former boss Jock Stein suffered a fatal heart attack following a qualifying win over Wales.

They were to be pitted in a "group of death" in Mexico, drawn alongside West Germany, Uruguay and Denmark.

Despite boasting talents including captain Graeme Souness, Charlie Nicholas and Davie Cooper, the Scots would fail to make the knockout rounds.

Defeat to Denmark in the opener left Ferguson's side with a mountain to climb, but they looked like they might just do it when they went ahead against West Germany through Gordon Strachan.

Rudi Voller would inspire a turnaround, though, that saw the Scots' hopes extinguished.

Despite Jose Batista seeing red in the first minute, Scotland were held to a 0-0 draw by Uruguay as they bowed out.

Any other Scottish links?

Carlos Pena is currently in his homeland after leaving Rangers on loan. SNS

Efrain Juarez became the first Mexican to ply his trade in Scottish football when he signed for Celtic in 2010.

The defender got off to a decent start in Glasgow, scoring in European fixtures against Basle and Braga.

But his move would soon turn sour as the Mexican international fell out of favour. He would spend his second season at Celtic on loan in Spain at Real Zaragoza, before departing the following summer.

More recently, Rangers have tried their hand at Mexican talent by bringing in Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera.

Like Juarez, the pair arrived in Scotland backed by big reputations but, to this point, neither have been able to live up to their billing.

Pena and Herrera were brought to Glasgow by former Light Blues boss Pedro Caixinha, who knew them from his own first stint in Mexico with Santos Laguna.

Since his rollercoaster tenure in charge at Ibrox was ended, Caixinha has returned to management in Liga MX, this time with Cruz Azul.

