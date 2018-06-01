Fraser Aird signs for Dundee United on two-year deal

The 23-year-old joins from Championship rivals Dunfermline after his contract expired.

Fraser Aird is a Canadian international. sns group

Dundee United have signed Fraser Aird on a two-year contract.

The Canadian international has penned a deal hours after United completed a move for Ross County forward Craig Curran.

Aird came through the youth ranks at Rangers, going on to play over 100 times for the Ibrox side.

In 2016, he returned to his homeland to sign for Vancouver Whitecaps on loan before signing with Falkirk in January 2017 until the end of the season.

Aird will link up with former Dunfermline team-mate Nicky Clark who completed his move to Tannadice last week.

Manager Csaba László said: "This is another piece in building our squad for the 2018/19 season.

"I am really happy to have signed Fraser.

"The player had other options but was determined to join us.

""He is a player who can play either right-wing or right-wing back and adds to our attacking options.

"He is a good age of 23 but has plenty of experience."

Aird became United's second transfer of the day after the club confirmed Curran will join from the Staggies on a three-year-deal.

Laszlo has already signed defenders Sam Wardrop and Callum Booth, as well as striker Clark as he looks to build a squad that can achieve promotion from the Championship.

Laszlo added: "I am happy with how the squad is coming together. A lot of work is being done and the fans are starting to see the fruits of our labour.

"Craig had offers from Premiership clubs so I am delighted he has chosen to come to Tannadice," said Laslo. "He is an experienced forward who I believe will score goals for us."