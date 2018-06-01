Dunfermline sign brothers Louis and Jackson Longridge

The siblings are manager Allan Johnston's first recruits of the summer.

Louis arrives from Falkirk whilst Jackson signs from Livingston. sns group

Dunfermline have secured a double deal for brothers Louis and Jackson Longridge.

Older brother Louis has penned a two-year-contract after leaving newly-promoted Livingston whilst Jackson has signed from Falkirk until the end of next season.

The siblings are Allan Johnston's first recruits of the summer and become the latest set of brothers to play together for the East End Park club at the same time.

Darren and Derek Young were the last relatives to play for the Pars between 2003 and 2006.

Jackson played his part in Livi's promotion to the Premiership, making 23 starts in the Championship whilst Louis scored seven goals in 25 league appearances for Falkirk.

Dunfermline Brothers: