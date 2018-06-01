  • STV
McFadden: We want to be hosting our own party at Hampden

Euan Strathearn

The Scotland coach says that hosting Euro 2020 matches at Hampden adds extra motivation.

McFadden is working as assistant coach of the national side. sns group

James McFadden wants Scotland to earn its own party by qualifying for a major tournament.

Hampden is hosting four matches at Euro 2020 and the former Everton playmaker said that should give the national side added motivation to reach the competition.

The Scotland assistant witnessed a frenzied Estadio Nacional on Tuesday in Lima as Peru prepared for their first World Cup since 1982 by defeating the Scots 2-0.

Alex McLeish's men now face a trip to the sold-out Azteca stadium on Sunday to face a Mexican side also on their way to Russia.

And McFadden want's to end Scotland's role of warm-up act.

Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the World Cup in France in 1998 and McFadden, with the celebrations of the locals in Lima fresh in his mind, is keen to end that record - and soon.

"You can see what is possible and you want to be part of it," the Scotland coach said.

"You don't want to be, in two years' time, going to someone else's party.

"You want to have your own party, especially with some of the (Euro 2020) games being at Hampden, that gives you the extra motivation.

"Whatever motivates you to do well, you take that and go forward."

The former Motherwell, Everton and Scotland attacker wishes he could pull on the boots again to play at the Azteca.

However, his focus is on the inaugural Nations League which begins later this year and in which the Scots have been put in the same group as Albania and Israel.

The 35-year-old said: "Tuesday night was a great experience and I am sure it will be again in the Azteca. It is world famous.

"I wish I was playing to be honest, but it's great for us to sample these cultures and environments.

"There has been a lot of negativity about the trip, but I think we will gain out of it, I really do.

"The Nations League, that's what matters. We are trying to build a team. Obviously it is a new coaching staff, new manager and we are using new players.

"We are trying to find players who we feel are good enough to make sure we are equipped to go into the Nations League."

Aside from his duties with the senior side, McFadden takes a keen interest in the young Scotland sides and was impressed with the u21s victory over France in the Toulon tournament.

The young Scots started with a 1-1 draw against Togo, with their final group game coming against South Korea on Saturday.

He added: "It shows we have players who are competitive at that level and it is great to see," .

"It is always good to see Scotland winning and the squad were all watching the game on television as well. It can only be a positive.

"I know we have got good players. I know people are quick to talk our football down and our leagues down but I know we have got good players. I have been watching it. I think we have a bright future.

"It is about getting the young players games in first teams, getting them into the national team and trying to build for the long term instead of just for now."

