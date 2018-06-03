Mexico 1-0 Scotland: Tour ends with Azteca defeat

Alex McLeish's side lost the second match of their end of season trip.

Test: Scotland faced Mexico at the Azteca. SNS Group

Scotland's end of season tour ended with a second defeat as they were outplayed by a Mexico side that won 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium.

Giovani dos Santos scored the only goal of the game in the first half but Alex McLeish's side could consider themselves fortunate not to have suffered a heavier defeat, despite a spirited showing.

McLeish made numerous changes from the side that started against Peru. Jon McLaughlin made his debut in goals while Graeme Shinnie, Jack Hendry, Callum Paterson, Johnny Russell, Ryan Christie and Oliver McBurnie all came into the side.

Scott McKenna was handed the captain's armband as he earned his fourth cap.

Opening goal came in the 13th minute. A clever attack down the tight allowed Mexico to cross into the box and Dos Santos was afforded too much space to bring the ball under control, exchange passes with Carlos Vela and then pass the ball into the bottom corner of Jon McLaughlin's goal.

The lead allowed Mexico to settle in front of their fans and they dominated possession, with Scotland looking to take a more positive approach than they had in the Peru match but struggling to build dangerous attacks. Chances were hard to come by, and Mexico looked the more likely to score, with Miguel Layun hitting the post just before the half-hour mark.

Minutes later, Layun had another opportunity to double the host's lead, with a free-kick just outside the box but the Sevilla player put his shot over the bar.

Though not creating numerous clear-cut chances, Mexico continued to push for goals and it would have been frustrating for the World Cup-bound side not to be more than a goal ahead when half-time came. For Scotland, there was a challenge to hold possession more and try to craft something.

There was just the one change at the break, with Celtic's Scott Bain replacing McLaughlin in goals.

Bain was called into action quickly, having to make two saves in two minutes as Mexico turned up the heat.

A rare break saw McBurnie race down the right and ask questions of Mexico but he couldn't pick out Kenny McLean with his pass and seconds later he had a better chance, thumping a header against the post with Guillermo Ochoa well beaten.

Mexico continued to pose a serious threat of racking up the goals. A Scotland corner produced a three-on-one counter that Carlos Vela couldn't capitalise on and the side posed questions of Scotland's defence repeatedly. Paterson McLean and Christie were replaced by Charlie Mulgrew, John McGinn and Chris Cadden as McLeish looked to freshen up his side while Mexico made a raft of changes to give players game time ahead of Russia.

A slack Dylan McGeouch pass allowed Mexico a clear chance and set Lozano free but his fierce chance cannoned off the bar when he should have done better.

The hosts thought they had doubled their lead with twenty minutes to go when Lozano's header was saved by Bain but Peralta knocked in the rebound. The referee signalled no goal, with Peralta unfortunate to be ruled a fraction offside.

Lewis Morgan replaced McBurnie for the last ten minutes but had little chance to make an impact as Mexico pushed for the second goal their play deserved but which never came.