McLeish: Fringe players have given me food for thought

STV

The Scotland boss says players have enhanced their reputations on summer tour

Rewarded: McLeish said he learned a lot.
Alex McLeish saw his Scotland side fall to the second defeat of their summer tour but said that players had reaped the benefits of matches against Mexico and Peru.

Following a 2-0 defeat in Lima, Scotland lost 1-0 to a Giovani dos Santos goal in Mexico City and were outclassed at times by a side that is preparing for the World Cup.

Squad call-offs meant that McLeish fielded experimental teams in both games but he defended the decision to take on a long trip at the end of the season, saying that those who travelled had shown their qualities and given him food for thought ahead of the forthcoming Nations Cup matches.

"That was an amazing experience for these guys," McLeish told BBC Scotland.

"There's a few who have given me food for thought in terms of the games coming up. I'm proud of every single one of the players."

"It was much maligned, but looking at the two games and the performances, we've got to encourage these guys to pass the ball, even in tight areas.

"We've been working on that and working on that mentality. But for the call-offs, some of them might have never experienced that. They've all enhanced their reputations with this trip."

Though leaving the Azteca Stadium with a one-goal defeat, Mexico were on top for large periods of the match and could have run up a bigger scoreline. The manager acknowledged his side's slip-ups at times but preferred to focus on the positives.

"Yeah, we did give it away a few times, but there was a lot of good things," he said.

"Oli McBurnie's header against the post would've brought us back in it when the Mexicans started to get frustrated. Johnny Russell's run in the box, when he fell, was a shame."

Though the tip had been criticised by many, McLeish wouldn't rule out a repeat in the future.

"Well, I'd repeat it if we were going to a World Cup finals or a European Championships," he said. "We may look for something more at home in terms of conditions-wise and maybe play Mexico and the USA, rather than coming here to Mexico City.

"But again, that should empower those players. They've got to go back to their clubs with their heads held high and take their own game to another level.

"The confidence should be there and the evidence is there. Obviously we don't like to lose, but I think there has to be some sacrifices made in order for Scotland to go forward."

