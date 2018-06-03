Football Talk: Rangers' Solanke focus, Scotland reaction

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

England Under 21 forward Dominic Solanke (left) is said to feature highly amongst Steven Gerrard's Rangers transfer targets. SNS

Dominic Solanke's name was mooted as one of the first to appear on Steven Gerrard's summer shopping list at Rangers.

A horde of players have since been linked with a move to Ibrox as the rumoured wish-list grew arms and legs.



Signing Solanke on loan from his former club Liverpool remains Gerrard's main priority, though, say reports.

Rangers' new boss is hopeful of getting business over the line before the Light Blues kick off their Europa League campaign on July 12.

Jurgen Klopp, however, will reportedly make Gerrard wait for Solanke, as the German is said to be reluctant to loan out the 20-year-old before star forwards Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah return from the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Scotland's summer tour closer against Mexico ended in a 1-0 defeat at the Azteca.

In a youthful looking side - all ten outfield players were born in the 90s - fledgling defender Scott McKenna was handed the captain's armband for the first time.

