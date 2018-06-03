Scotland forward McBurnie in dark over club future

Oli McBurnie has refused to rule out a possible switch from Swansea to Rangers.

Oli McBurnie was linked with a move to Rangers in January. SNS

Scotland forward Oli McBurnie refused to rule out a possible move to Rangers with his future at club level unclear.

McBurnie made his fourth appearance for his country in the 1-0 loss to Mexico, during which the Swansea frontman almost opened his international goalscoring account when his header hit the post.

The 21-year-old is a boyhood Rangers supporter and was linked with a move to Ibrox in January before he joined Barnsley for a successful loan spell from an individual viewpoint.

McBurnie wished the Light Blues' new boss Steven Gerrard well, before admitting he's no idea if he is a player who could feature in the Liverpool legend's plans going forward.

McBurnie said: "He is a legend in the game with what he has done for Liverpool and he has had a great career.

"As a Rangers fan I hope he goes there and he turns it around and does fantastically well.

"Whether that has anything to do with me or not, who knows?

"But as a Rangers fan I would love to see him go there and do unbelievably well.

"Me and my brother grew up as massive Rangers fans. I don't think we had any choice.

"But I am still contracted to Swansea, I have another year left and I need to get back and see what is happening.

"I will speak to Swansea when I come back from this trip, see what they want to do and what we want to do and take it from there.

"It is a bit up in the air at the minute. I don't think the club can let people go or bring people in without a manager being there.

"It is a waiting game, there is no rush. It is the uncertainty of football.

"It is exciting in a way but also its nervy. I could end up at Swansea, I could end up anywhere in the world but it is exciting."