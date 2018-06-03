Morgan targets future Scotland caps after savouring debut

The Celtic winger came off the bench for the Scots against Peru and Mexico.

Lewis Morgan made his second Scotland appearance against Mexico. SNS

Lewis Morgan said his first taste of international football has left the Celtic winger hungry for future Scotland caps.

The 21-year-old capped a memorable campaign, during which he penned a four-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish champions before returning to Paisley to lead St Mirren to promotion, by making his first appearances in a Scotland jersey against Peru and Mexico.

Morgan came off the bench in both of the Scots' summer tour fixtures, with the Championship Player of the Year making a notable impression on his bow against Peru.

Although his game time was limited, Morgan said he'd learnt from his experience in the Americas and was now determined to grab more caps.

He said: "Of course, I got the first taste of it in Peru and I would love to have had more minutes on the park against Mexico because I am hungry for it.

"I can only thank the manager for giving me the opportunity to go out and play.

"I don't set caps on what I want to achieve, I aim as high as I can and to end the season like this - okay we didn't get the results we wanted but the team will take a lot from it.

"The conditions were hard and I think the boys equipped themselves very well.

"From the start of the season in the League Cup, to end it at an arena like the Azteca stadium has been incredible for me. It has been great.

"I always knew that if I reached the targets I set myself I could get here and obviously I owe a lot to the manager for calling me up and it is an experience I hope to learn from."