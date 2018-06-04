Transfer Talk: Hibs' Kamberi hope, Rangers' striker links

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Hibs are hopeful of completing a permanent move for forward Flo Kamberi. SNS Group

Hibs fans have been clamouring for Flo Kamberi's move to Easter Road to become a permanent one and it looks like they will get their wish.

The Swiss forward impressed after joining on loan in January from Austrian outfit Grasshopers and Hibs have been attempting to push through a longer term deal.

Neil Lennon has now said he is hopeful of sealing Kamberi's permanent transfer within the next fortnight.

Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to complete the loan signing of Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria this week.

While Ejaria will bolster the midfield, two forwards linked with moves to Ibrox have had their say on Steven Gerrard's arrival in Glasgow.

Scotland forward Oli McBurnie, a boyhood Rangers fan, has said he'd welcome the chance to play for Gerrard, while Liverpool attacker Dominic Solanke - understood to be on the Light Blues' wish-list - said he's "intrigued" by Gerrard's Ibrox move.

Elsewhere, Livingston are set to begin the interview process as they hunt for a new boss following David Hopkin's departure.

Former Rangers skipper Lee McCulloch and Celtic forward John Hartson are amongst those touted for meetings with the Lions' hierarchy.

