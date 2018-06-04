Rangers set to sign Liverpool youngster Ejaria on loan

Steven Gerrard is expected to raid his former club to sign Ovie Ejaria this week.

Ovie Ejaria has turned out for England at youth level. PA

Rangers are set to seal a loan deal for Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria this week.

Reds legend Steven Gerrard has been in talks with his former club over taking the attacking midfielder to Ibrox, and it is understood that the move is now close to being finalised.

The 20-year-old England youth international spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland after making his senior Liverpool bow during the previous campaign.

Once a deal for Ejaria is completed, Gerrard will look to push through similar moves for some of the playmaker's former teammates at Liverpool, with striker Dominic Solanke and winger Ryan Kent understood to be amongst those on the Light Blues' wish-list.

Meanwhile, the Ibrox club remain interested in signing Brighton centre-half Connor Goldson as Gerrard looks to bolster his defence.