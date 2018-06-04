Hamilton Accies' pitch named worst in SPFL by players

The surface at New Douglas Park was rated lowest by the nation's professional players.

Slammed: Players did not rate Hamilton's pitch. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies' pitch has been named the worst in the SPFL as the results of a survey were released by the PFA.

The players' union carried out a detailed survey of their members to determine the best and worst playing surfaces in the league.

Throughout the last season, players were asked to rate the pitch they played on every time they were away from home using a new PitchRater app.

The surface at New Douglas Park received an average score of just 1.18 out of 5.

Hamilton have already started work on installing a new 4G surface ahead of next season.

Motherwell's pitch at Fir Park was rated as the best in the top flight.

Stirling Albion's Graeme Glen has been named groundsman of the year after the surface at Forthbank Stadium came out on top of the study organised jointly by PFA Scotland, Sports Labs and the Scottish FA.

Premiership pitches rated

Motherwell’s Fir Park: 4.26 Hibernian’s Easter Road: 4.10 Dundee’s Dens Park: 3.94 Celtic’s Celtic Park: 3.75 Partick Thistle’s Firhill: 3.52 Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium: 3.50 Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium: 3.26 St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park: 3.08 Aberdeen’s Pittodrie: 3.00 Heart of Midlothian’s Tynecastle: 2.96 Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park: 1.70 Hamilton Academical’s New Douglas Park: 1.18

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.