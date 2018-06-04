Belgium's Boyata joins Celtic contingent at World Cup

Dedryck Boyata has been selected as part of Belgium's 23-man squad for Russia.

Dedryck Boyata is to join the Celtic contingent at the World Cup this summer after the defender was picked by Belgium.

The 26-year-old has survived the cut as manager Roberto Martinez reduced his squad bound for Russia to 23.

Boyata's call up means four Celtic players will be in action at the tournament this summer.

Tom Rogic will play a key role for Australia as the Socceroo's chief playmaker, while Mikael Lustig is part of Sweden's World Cup party.

Wing-back Cristian Gamboa is in Costa Rica's squad and will likely feature prominently, despite struggling for game time at club level.

Elsewhere, Jamie Maclaren, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibs, has been selected alongside Rogic in Bert van Marwijk's Aussie 23.

Former Dundee United defender Bilel Mohsni was in Tunisia's preliminary squad for their World Cup warm-up fixtures but was unable to secure a spot on the plane to Russia.

