SFA director steps down after row over Rangers article 

Gary Hughes referred to supporters of the Ibrox club as the 'great unwashed' in 2006.

Football: Hughes was credited with writing the article for The Publican. SNS

Scottish Football Association director Gary Hughes is to step down following a row over an article in which he referred to Rangers fans as the "great unwashed".

Rangers chairman Dave King had already called for Hughes to be suspended by the SFA after a photograph of a 2006 article from The Publican appeared in a newspaper.

Hughes, who was then chief executive of the trade magazine's publisher, was credited as writing a feature on Glasgow pubs.

The article stated: "The next best thing to being at Celtic Park (only the great unwashed venture south to Ibrox) is watching the game, pint of Tennents in hand, with some like-minded souls."

Now the SFA has announced in a statement that independent non-executive director Hughes will not seek re-election at Wednesday's Annual General Meeting.

He informed the board of his decision after returning from holiday.

Hughes said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to bring my professional expertise to the game I love. I have been involved in business for 30 years but the commitment of my Board colleagues - and indeed everyone involved in Scottish football - to improve the national sport in this country has made it an absolute pleasure.

"I will remain a passionate supporter of the Scottish FA's activities but it is time to focus on other business interests at home and abroad."

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell: "I would like to thank Gary for his service to Scottish football over the past three years.

"He brought a wealth of business experience to the game and a passion to drive Scottish football forward at all levels.

"We wish him the best of luck for the future and thank him for his efforts as a trusted and valued member of the Board."

