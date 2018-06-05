Transfer Talk: Hearts target striker, Staggies sign Lindsay

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Switch: Lindsay has joined County. SNS Group

Hearts boss Craig Levein hit the ground running in the transfer window with a raft of early signings and he's aiming to add another striker to his squad.

Reports in the Czech Republic say the Tynecastle side have an offer on the table for Teplice goal machine David Vanacek but that player is to choose between a move to Scotland or signing for Olomouc.

Hearts have also been told the asking price for Joaquim Adao and there will be competition to sign the Genoa midfielder.

Across the city, the question marks are over which players stay as Neil Lennon looks to ensure progress at Easter Road. He still hasn't given up hope on Dylan McGeouch signing a new deal and can't say for certain if John McGinn will leave the club in the summer window.

There is one confirmed move from a top flight club, with Jamie Lindsay leaving Celtic to sign for Ross County on a permanent deal after being on loan in Dingwall last season.









