SPFL to invite English clubs to enter Challenge Cup

The competition is to be opened up to include National League representatives.

Expansion: English sides will enter competition. SNS Group

The SPFL is further expanding the reach of its Challenge Cup competition, inviting two English sides to participate in next year's competition.

Discussions have taken place between the SPFL and the Vanarama National League over their sides taking part.

Is, as is likely, the negotiations are successful then two teams would join next year's Irn Bru Cup, alongside teams from Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, Premiership Under-20s sides, clubs from the Highland and Lowland Leagues and every league team from the Championship, League One and League Two.

UEFA is understood to have given permission for the further cross-border involvement, meaning the inclusion of English clubs takes the number of participating countries up to five.

Boreham Wood and Sutton Utd have reportedly been invited as the best two sides from last season's National League not to have been promoted to League Two.

Though the details have not been finalised as to how the additional teams would be included, last year the sides from Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic all entered at the second round and were kept apart.

Crusaders and The New Saints reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.