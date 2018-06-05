Motherwell sign Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie

The Steelmen have started their recruitment drive by signing the former Newcastle stopper.

Motherwell have signed goalkeeper Mark Gillespie. SNS

Motherwell have made their first signing of the summer after former Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie joined the club on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old made 25 appearances for League One outfit Walsall last season but has now moved to Scotland after a year with the Saddlers.

Gillespie began his career as a youth player with Newcastle before switching to Carlisle where he played 180 times.

He will now be tasked with grabbing the number one jersey in Stephen Robinson's side from Northern Ireland international Trevor Carson.

Gilliespie told the club's website: "I'm excited to get going here.

"I spoke to Stephen Robinson, Martin Foyle and Craig Hinchliffe and just got a good feeling about it.

"They made me feel wanted to be part of the project they've got going on here.

"I'm here to work hard, improve and play in good games in a good league.

"The main feedback I've got coming here is there is a good spirit in the dressing room, so I want to get involved, be part of the squad and look to push on from what they achieved last season."

Steelmen boss Robinson said: "We are delighted to have landed Mark.

"He has played a lot of games at a good level in England, so comes here with a lot of experience and will provide excellent competition in goal."

