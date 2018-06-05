St Mirren to hold talks with Kluivert over vacancy

The Dutch international has expressed an interest in the vacancy in Paisley.

Talks: Kluivert is keen on St Mirren. PA

Former Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert is to hold face-to-face talks with St Mirren over the club's vacant manager's position, STV has learned.

The Saints are currently searching for a successor to Jack Ross, who joined Sunderland last month after leading Saints to promotion.

A number of high-profile candidates have shown interest in taking charge of the Buddies in the Premiership, with Kluivert the latest to contact the club.

The Dutchman, who won the Champions League among several honours as a player, has coached at youth level and also managed Curacao and was most recently director of football at Paris St Germain.

He was linked with managerial vacancies at Oxford United and West Bromwich Albion within the last 12 months.

We have also learned that Kluivert's interest in St Mirren emerged on the same day the club held talks with Micky Mellon as they look for a replacement for Ross.

STV understands Mellon travelled to Paisley to hold face-to-face talks with the St Mirren hierarchy.

The 46 year old, who was born in Paisley, cut his teeth in management at Fleetwood, where he guided the team to the Conference and then into the Football League for the first time in their history.

He has since managed Shrewsbury, who he took into League One, and last season he guided Tranmere Rovers to promotion from the National League via the play-offs.

St Mirren have also spoken to other interested parties, including former Ross County boss Jim McIntyre, Coleraine's Oran Kearney, Real Madrid star Guti, former Wigan manager Gary Caldwell and former Hibs head coach Alan Stubbs.

Robbie Neilson also had discussions but has since said that he is not interested in pursuing the role.

St Mirren intend to hold formal interviews with selected candidates after they have compiled a shortlist.

