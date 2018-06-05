Hamilton splash out to replace 'worst pitch in SPFL'

Accies are spending £750,000 to replace the playing surface at New Douglas Park.

Change: Hamilton are changing their pitch. SNS Group

Hamilton have announced that they are spending £750,000 to upgrade their pitch after their playing surface was slated by players.

The pitch at New Douglas Park was rated as the worst in the SPFL in a survey conducted by PFA Scotland and the Scottish FA.

However, the Premiership side are investing in a surface the same as that at Oriam, Scotland's National Performance Centre and are confident that the extensive work can deliver a major improvement in the experience for players.

In a statement on the club's website, a spokesperson said: "The hard work continues at New Douglas Park over the summer with the installation of a new FIFA-approved, state-of-the-art, 3G pitch in preparation for our 5th consecutive season in the top flight of Scottish Football.

"The club have made a significant investment of £750,000 on the pitch project, signalling a continued commitment to both our first team and well renowned youth academy in ensuring they are afforded the very best playing surface available.

"The 2018-19 season will see the New Douglas Park surface tailored to the same specifications as the Scottish FA's 3G pitch at the Oriam, Scotland's National Performance Centre - a facility the governing body itself describes as 'world class'.

"The project is being completed in partnership with a number of the leading companies within the sports grounds industry to ensure the pitch is installed to the highest standards."

Accies head groundsman William Watson added: "We have left no stone unturned in our drive to bring the best playing surface available to Hamilton Accies. Over the past 18 months we have gone through a thorough process of data collection and club visits.

"Greenfields MX is widely used in elite sport across Europe. It is used in Holland by various top tier clubs including Vitesse, by English Premier League side Arsenal at their state-of-the-art London Colney training centre and, in Scotland, by Alloa Athletic."